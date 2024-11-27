New Delhi

Thrice more fun! Three times the speed, three times the thrills, and three times more fun as Sonic and his friends buckle up for greater challenges in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Makers dropped the official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ahead of its worldwide premiere in theatres.

The third instalment promises to up the ante with a thrilling new chapter in Sonic's saga as Sonic and his friends, Tails and Knuckles, gear up to face their greatest challenge yet!

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Plot

The movie teases the arrival of Shadow the Hedgehog, a fan-favourite character whose mysterious past and intense rivalry with Sonic will set the stage for an epic showdown. Expect jaw-dropping visuals, heart-pounding chases, and much more in the film.

The film is led by a stellar cast featuring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, Krysten Ritter, Lee Majdoub, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Alyla Browne and James Wolk.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues to honour the spirit of the classic Sega. Makers also promise that the film will live up to the reputation of the games that have engaged people from all age groups.

Watch Sonic The Hedgehog 3 trailer here:

Produced by Neal H. Moritz, p.g.a., Toby Ascher, p.g.a.,Toru Nakahara, Hitoshi Okuno and Directed by Jeff Fowler, Paramount Pictures Presents this film in association with Sega Sammy Group.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will release on January 3, 2025 so that you can welcome the new year with some crazy action.

