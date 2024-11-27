New Delhi, India

Netflix dropped a new trailer for its hotly anticipated show, Squid Game season 2. Fans couldn’t keep calm as the OTT giant teased what to expect from the upcoming season of the deathly show that has people participate in deadly games for a massive jackpot.

The teaser opened with, “Player 456, welcome back to the game” and unveiled some terrifying new challenges in a colourful death match.

The Korean hit show Squid Game was adapted for the worldwide audience by Netflix in English. The second instalment of the show will premiere on December 26. The show will follow Player 456’s journey as he returns to the second season of the show after having won the first time. Player 456 is played by actor Lee Jung-jae. He, however, returns with an agenda to put an end to Squid Game and save lives.

Player 456 when he reaches the venue for the second series of games, tries to coach other 455 participants through a fatal round of Red Light, Green Light.

We also get to see all participants put up a fight against the guards inside the venue as they try to survive the challenges.

Squid Game season 2 cast

In addition to Lee, season 2 of Squid Game will also see cast member Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho, and Lee Byung-hun as the mysterious Front Man return.

Hwang Dong-hyuk is the creator of the series and serves as director and executive producer, with Kim Ji-yeon also serving as an EP.

Watch Squid Game season 2 trailer:

Squid Game enjoys massive fandom

Squid Game was first released in 2021 and became an instant hit. It was recently announced that the show will also return with a third season.

Season 1 was nominated for 17 Emmys, with the show winning six, including one for Best Actor in a Drama for Lee and another for Best Guest Actress in a Drama for Lee You-mi.