Soni Razdan reacts to the nepotism debate, speaks in favour of daughter Alia Bhatt and other star kids

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has once again led to the discussion around nepotism. Most fans have accused the like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra of encouraging star-kids and overlooking talents outside the film industry. KJo, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and some other prominent actors have been trolled on social media mercilessly.



Alia's mother Soni Razadan spoke up in defense of her daughter and other star-kids recently. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta had tweeted that there was a need to broaden the nepotism debate to which Razdan replied, "The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also those who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?"

He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020 ×

The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also thise who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so ? — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) June 23, 2020 ×

Replying to her tweet, Mehta wrote how the idea behind this is publicity and to only target certain people. He wrote, “The debate has been narrowed down to target certain people. Not for the sake of reform or larger good. Before nepotism ends we must work towards reducing hypocrisy and ‘vested interest publicity’. Bullying must end. Bullies must be called out. Not talent."

The debate has been narrowed down to target certain people. Not for the sake of reform or larger good. Before nepotism ends we must work towards reducing hypocrisy and 'vested interest publicity'. Bullying must end. Bullies must be called out. Not talent. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020 ×



