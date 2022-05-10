Sona Mohapatra slams trolls for calling out Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's bikini photos on her birthday

As pictures of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's birthday went viral on the internet earlier this week, a certain section of social media was quick to moral police the 25-year-old on her choice of clothing.



From the pictures, it appears Ira had a pool party with her friends and family in attendance. One photo has Ira, dressed in a bikini cutting her birthday cake as her parents, Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan look on. Ira got trolled for wearing inappropriate clothes in front of her dad.



Now, singer Sona Mohapatra has tweeted in defence of Ira and slammed trolls reminding them that Ira does not need their approval on what she wants to wear.



“All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off.” She also used hashtags like #Patriachy and #India.

Sona is known to be close to Aamir Khan and his family and was also present at Ira's birthday party. She had shared a few pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram page earlier and wished the birthday girl. "Zero Filter wala happy always kutty @khan.ira ! .. #me showing up in a pantsuit for your #pool #party isn’t funnier than your dead b@b? jokes #Love always Today & forever," the singer captioned the post.

Ira celebrated her 25th birthday on Monday (May 9). Ira shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations on Instagram which had her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in attendance along with Aamir’s second wife, Kiran Rao and their son Azad.