Sona Mohapatra calls Salman Khan 'poster boy of toxic masculinity' on Sushant's tweet

Singer Sona Mohapatra slammed Salman Khan's tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, labelling it 'large-hearted' PR move as she referred to the actor as the 'poster boy of toxic masculinity'.

"A large-hearted PR move from the one and only poster boy of toxic masculinity! Of course, he felt no such need to tweet or apologise for the vile threats that his digital paid army sent out to intimidate and bully others in the past. Got his dad to speak every time he screwed up," she tweeted.

This comes a day after Salman tweeted and asked his fans to stand with Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and family. ''A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant’s fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful.''

After the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens and social media user are continuously blaming and criticising Bollywood biggies for the actor's death, and his fans trended several hashtags such as #BoycottSalmanKhan, #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, #BoycottStarKids and #BoycottBollywood.



Sushant died by suicide at his Bandra residence. Meanwhile, investigation in the demise of the actor is currently underway.