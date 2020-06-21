Salman Khan appeals to stand with Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, 'not to go by the language and the curses'

After the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens and social media user are continuously blaming and criticising Bollywood biggies for the actor's death.

As by responding to the criticism Salman Khan speak out and appealed to his fans to stand with the late actor`s fans in this difficult time.

A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020 ×

After the 'Kedarnath' actor's his fans trended several hashtags such as #BoycottSalmanKhan, #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, #BoycottStarKids and #BoycottBollywood.

#BollywoodBlockedSushant

Director Abhinav Kashyap, director of Dabbang was bullied by Salman Khan & family!

Here is His Story... pic.twitter.com/zSS12ST7Oh — Ritu (सत्यसाधक) #EqualRightsForHindus (@RituRathaur) June 16, 2020 ×

'Dabangg' director Abhinav Kashyap had written a long post and had claimed that his career was sabotaged by Salman Khan and his family. ''All my projects and creative endeavours have been sabotaged and I have been repeatedly threatened with life and rape threats given to/for the female members of my family. The sustained gaslighting and bullying destroyed my mental health and that of my family and led to my divorce and breaking up of my family in 2017,'' he wrote.

Earlier, a case was filed against Salman and other Bollywood personalities including Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor in regard to the late actor`s death."

On Saturday, Sonakshi Sinha, deactivated her Twitter account to stay away from negativity and protect her sanity. Sushant died by suicide at his Bandra residence. Meanwhile, investigation in the demise of the actor is currently underway.