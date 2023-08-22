Sofia Vergara spotted dancing the night away at Karol G's concert following divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara, renowned actress and former star of Modern Family, recently attended a concert by reggaeton sensation Karol G. The event took place at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, and Vergara's radiant presence stole the spotlight.

The 51-year-old actress, who has been keeping busy amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello, made quite the entrance at the concert. Donning a striking strapless black corset adorned with sheer panels and ribbing, she showcased her timeless glamour and exuded confidence.

To complete the look, she sported ripped, figure-hugging denim pants to effortlessly blend elegance with a touch of edginess.

Vergara's luscious brunette locks cascaded down in a silky and straight style, framing her radiant face. Her choice of accessories added a touch of opulence to the look. She wore a diamond-encrusted tennis choker and a dazzling gold bracelet.

The actress also carried a small black crossbody purse to store all of her night-out essentials.

Among her companions were niece Claudia Vergara, cousin Maria Vergara, friend Paulina Vega, and a host of other pals.

Vergara's attendance at the Karol G concert comes on the heels of her divorce from Manganiello, with whom she was married for seven years. The couple's split had been a topic of speculation, and the decision had reportedly been in the works for some time. The divorce was officially filed by Manganiello on July 16, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences."

While the exact reasons for their separation remain private, some speculate that differing desires regarding starting a family could have played a role. Vergara is already a mother to her adult son, Manolo, aged 31, whom she shares with her former husband, Joe Gonzalez.

Despite the challenges of divorce, Vergara continues to prove her resilience and zest for life. Her appearance at the Karol G concert was a testament to her ability to find joy and companionship amidst challenges. With her new post, t's evident that Vergara is ready to dance her way into this new chapter of her life.

