Drake hires son Adnois, 5, to create cover art for his upcoming album FOR ALL THE DOGS

As fans worldwide eagerly await the release of Drake's highly anticipated album FOR ALL THE DOGS, the Canadian music sensation has given them a glimpse into the project's aesthetic direction. Drake took to his Instagram account to share the album's cover art, a unique creation by none other than his own 5-year-old son, Adonis.

The cover art unveiling was met with excitement and curiosity, as Drake's followers marvelled at the childlike yet captivating interpretation of the album's theme. The artwork, characterised by a charming simplicity, features a white dog with striking bright red eyes.

The dog is portrayed against a backdrop of intense pitch-black background, enhancing the visual impact of the image. "PARENTAL ADVISORY EXPLICIT CONTENT" marking is also seen near the imagery.

While sharing the artwork, Drake wrote, "FOR ALL THE DOGS/Cover by Adonis." Check it out below!

The release of the album's cover art has heightened expectations for the album's impending drop. Speculation is now rife that FOR ALL THE DOGS could be unveiled as soon as Friday, August 25, marking a highly anticipated musical event that Drake's dedicated fan base has been eagerly awaiting.

Drake's ability to blend artistic expression with personal sentiment is once again on display, as he involves his son Adonis in the creative process. The cover art serves as a reminder of the artist's evolution and willingness to explore new dimensions of his craft.

