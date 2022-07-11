Sofia Vergara channels her inner fashionista in yellow bodycon dress for her 50th birthday

'The Modern Family' actress Sofia Vergara celebrated her fabulous fiftieth birthday on Sunday, July 10, with her friends and family. She shared pics from her birthday dinner on her official Instagram account and flaunted her gorgeous yellow birthday outfit. The diva looked every bit incredible as she posed for the lens with her friends at a fancy restaurant. In no time, the snaps started going viral on social media for all the right reasons.

To mark the major milestone, the actress shared a series of posts on social media with short and sweet captions. In her latest posts, she is seen donning a yellow bodycon dress that features a V neckline and noodle straps. She paired her OOTD with a matching yellow clutch. Interestingly, she ordered a cake that looked exactly like a luxury LV bag, which goes on to show how much she loves her purses.

Before the birthday dinner, she celebrated the occasion with her family at Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday. Donning a red and white dress, Vergara can be seen sweetly gazing at her birthday cake decorated with a '50' candle. Her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and niece Claudia Vergara joined the actress for the celebration. In the caption, she added a few cake emojis before posting the snaps. Take a look!

Several celebrities wished the diva in the comment section of her posts. And, her fans showered her with love and compliments. But the best birthday wish for the diva came from her husband.

To wish her wifey a happy birthday, Joe Manganiello shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. "¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor!" he wrote in the Instagram caption, which translates to, "I love you so much." Take a look!

On the movie front, she was last seen on the silver screen in the 2019 film 'Bottom of the 9th', which also featured her husband Joe in the lead role.