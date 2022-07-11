‘Grow Up’: Florence Pugh slams sexist trolls who critiqued her sheer gown

‘Little Women’ actor Florence Pugh is fearless when it comes to embracing her body. The actor attended the Valentino show in Rome on Friday, wearing a hot pink sheer gown. Though many of her fans lauded her choice and stated that she sported the perfect look for 'Barbie' movie audition, there is a section on social media that could only focus on one thing about her outfit, and that was her breasts, more specifically, her nipples. Many trolled her for stepping out in a see-through dress. However, Pugh didn't hold back and had an important message for the trolls.

The 26-year-old star took to her Instagram page and shared a lengthy text on July 10 shutting down the trollers. She begins by saying, "Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it." Florence wrote along with photos of the controversial look from the event.

Florence further added that she was not nervous about wearing that bold outfit, nor did she regret it. "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see," she continued, noting that many of her critics include their "job titles and work emails" on their accounts.

Check out Florence Pugh's post here:-

Expressing disgust, Pugh called out men for being "loudly abusive" and "vulgar," and added, "It isn’t the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."

She then confesses that she has long "come to terms with the intricacies of" her body and has learned to be happy with the "flaws" others point out.

"So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny t--s’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat-chested,’ she said. "I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it," she emphasised.

Saying that she is grateful that she grew up in a household with "very strong, powerful, curvy women," the actress went on to add, "We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f*** it and f*** that whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what`s hot or sexually attractive. I wore that dress because I know."

At the end of her note, Florence urged people to respect each other and embrace each other’s bodies instead of passing negative remarks that may shatter the confidence of many. Concluding her point, Florence wrote, "If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know. Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise."

