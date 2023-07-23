'So glad to see you back': Jamie Foxx's emotional video receives support from Hollywood stars

On Saturday, Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx gave his health update to all his millions of fans, who were very concerned about the actor's health. In April, Foxx was admitted to a hospital for treatment of an unspecified medical complication.

The actor is currently recovering well at home, and recently Foxx, for the first time, came forward to talk about his unspecified health scare.

Foxx's emotional video:

On Saturday, Jamie shared a video on his Instagram handle giving an update to his fans about his health complications. However, he didn't specify the exact details of his medical condition that led him to the hospital.

In the video, the Marvel actor wrote, ''I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.''

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," he said.

Further explaining why he kept everything out of the spotlight, the actor said, '"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show," he said. "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through..''

Soon after the video was shared, Jamie's millions of fans and friends from the industry, like Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith, were quick to praise the actor.

In the comment section, Smith wrote, "Awww Man, Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now!"

Viola Davis wrote, "God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love Jamie❤️❤️❤️.''

The Rock commented, "I’m gonna bear hug the f--- outta you when I see you again 🐻 ❤️.''



Foxx's yet-to-be-disclosed health scare

In the new video. Foxx didn't specify the details of his "medical complication.'' In April, the 55-year-old Foxx was rushed to a medical facility in Georgia, where he was filming a Netflix movie.

No details on his "medical complication" have been revealed since. Back then, it was also reported that the actor suffered paralysis and blindness due to the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the reports were quashed as baseless rumours.

Later, his daughter Corinne shared an update: ''My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!''