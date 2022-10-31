Snoop Dogg shares video of a schoolgirl dancing on 'Pushpa' song 'Saami', Rashmika Mandanna reacts

Rashmika Mandanna's viral song 'Saami Saami' continues to make waves around the world. Almost a year after its release, netizens are still obsessed with this high-beat song. Thousands of dance videos and short reels have been made to this particular song, and many have gone viral insanely, garnering millions of views.



Out of many, a video of a little girl cutely dancing to the viral track has caught American rapper Snoop Dogg's eyes. The rapper was quick to share the video on his Instagram account.



The short reel, which was shared without a caption, shows a little girl dancing in her school uniform as she tries to imitate the steps



Reacting to the post one user wrote, ''Friday mood.'' While another wrote, "Lil Mama got moves."

The 'Pushpa' actress Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to the video and commented in the comment section, "Love it" along with laughing emojis.



Desi fans were thrilled to see the viral video on Snoop Dog's Instagram feed. "Never imagined she’d make it to your post. Well Hi from Nepal, " another user commented.



This is not the first time Rashmika has reacted to this video. In September, the 'Goodbye' actress shared the same video on her Twitter handle and wrote that she wanted to meet this girl.



''Made Maaaay maaaaddddeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee I want to meet this cutie. How can I? " Rashmika tweeted.



Allu Arjun's starrer film 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in theatres in December last year. The action drama has garnered a lot of attention and praise from fans as well as critics, and the movie's action, songs, and dialogue quickly became an internet obsession.



After blockbuster part one, the second part of the film is in production, and on Sunday, Allu finally commenced shooting for his much-awaited action drama film 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

The cinematographer Kuba Brozek, who is onboard for the second part, shared a picture with Allu and wrote, "Adventure has begun ... thanks to IconStar #Movie #Pushpa #alluarjunonline # thaggedhele #aryasukku #mythrimoviemakers #pushpa #pushpatherule."