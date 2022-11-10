Snoop Dogg biopic in development at Universal, 'Black Panther' writer to script

A biopic on popular rapper Snoop Dogg is in development at Universal, reported Associated Press. On Wednesday, the studio said that the project will be produced by the 51-year-old rapper. While Allen Hughes of Hughes Brothers (known for 'Menace II Society') will helm the project, Joe Robert Cole, screenwriter of 'Black Panther' and its upcoming sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', will write the script.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind. It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.” Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, said in a statement.

Born in Long Beach, California, Snoop Dogg first began rapping as a school kid. His birth father left him his mother when he was just three months old. His name came from his stepfather, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Sr. He had several run-ins with law enforcement and was for a time part of a street gang. Clearly, his life has enough juice for a dramatic biographical film.

Snoop Dogg first rose to fame in the early 1990s. He was given his first break by Dr. Dre, with whom Snoop Dogg worked on the theme song of the 1992 film 'Deep Cover' and the solo album 'The Chronic' in the same year. In 1993, Dogg released his own debut album Doggystyle, which proved to be a huge critical and commercial success.

Since the late 1990s, he has also been an actor. He first appeared in Hollywood in 1998 with films like 'Half Baked', 'Caught Up', 'I Got The Hook Up', and 'Ride' in minor roles.

Snoop Dogg has won an American Music Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and has 17 Grammy nominations.