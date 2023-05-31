Singer DaniLeigh arrested for driving under the influence after Miami Beach hit-and-run incident

Singer and rapper DaniLeigh was taken into custody on Tuesday under suspicion of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, and damaging property or causing harm. The incident occurred in Miami Beach, where DaniLeigh allegedly collided with a motorcyclist. According to the Miami Beach Police Department's report, witnesses stated that a gray Mercedes-Benz vehicle, driven by DaniLeigh (whose real name is Danielle L. Curiel), hit a moped and continued driving at high speed. The vehicle reportedly did not stop or slow down after the collision, despite efforts from multiple people to get the driver's attention. DaniLeigh smelled of booze, as per the police Upon being pulled over, the responding officer detected a strong whiff of alcohol coming from the vehicle and noticed DaniLeigh's impaired motor skills. The police report also mentions that a person in the passenger seat too appeared intoxicated.

During the investigation, DaniLeigh denied both consuming alcohol or hitting the motorcyclist, She claimed she had been at a private Memorial Day party. However, after failing a sobriety test, she was arrested.

The victim of the hit-and-run was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. The police report indicates that he suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture, both non-life-threatening injuries. Who is DaniLeigh? A singer, songwriter, and dancer, DaniLeigh is known for her talent and unique style. She gained recognition for her distinctive voice and ability to seamlessly blend R&B, hip-hop, and pop elements in her music. Her songs often carry a confident and charismatic energy, with catchy melodies and relatable lyrics. As a performer, DaniLeigh brings a dynamic stage presence, captivating audiences with her energetic dance moves and vibrant performances. Her music videos often showcase her artistic vision and creative choreography, highlighting her passion for both music and dance.

Beyond her musical talent, DaniLeigh is also recognised for her unique fashion sense and distinctive style. She has a bold and confident fashion presence, often seen experimenting with various trends and making bold fashion choices that reflect her artistic personality.

