Singapore launches $7.5mn fund to boost film, TV productions showcasing the city-state

Looks like Singapore is rolling out the red carpet for the entertainment industry. To promote Singapore as a travel destination, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have announced a new joint fund of $7.5 million ($10 million Singapore dollars) to support international film and TV projects that showcase the city-state, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The fund will be available to international media and entertainment companies that produce global content featuring Singapore, and will be evaluated based on various criteria such as market reach, content concept, opportunities to highlight Singapore's offerings and experiences, and involvement of local talent in credited roles.

Eligible projects will receive funding support of up to 30 percent of qualifying costs related to featuring Singapore, including production and marketing costs.

Justin Ang, assistant chief executive at IMDA, said in a statement, “The Singapore On-screen Fund provides more opportunities for our home-grown media enterprises and talent to collaborate with their international counterparts to hone their skills and gain valuable experience on projects that target the global audience. This exchange of capabilities through direct involvement in such projects will boost the credentials of our local media industry. We hope that such collaborations will showcase to the world Singapore’s capabilities to take on large-scale productions on the global stage.”

Chang Chee Pey, assistant chief executive of the STB’s marketing group said, “To keep pace with the changing digital landscape and increased demand for authentic and entertaining content, branded entertainment is a key focus of STB’s marketing strategy. The Singapore On-screen Fund allows us to tap the deep storytelling expertise of global media and entertainment players in a more purposeful way, showcasing Singapore through a fresh lens as travel demand recovers.”



