Shocking! Sage Steele reveals Barbara Walters physically assaulted her backstage at The View

Former ESPN host Sage Steele is levelling serious allegations against late trailblazer journalist Barbara Walters. Sage has recently revealed that Barbara elbowed her backstage at The View.

Sage made the shocking revelation during her recent appearance on the Megyn Kelly Show.

Recalling the incident when the late Barbara assaulted her backstage, Sage said: "It was Barbara, Whoopi [Goldberg] and myself in the dark green room off to the side," Steele said during the podcast episode.

"I was probably about four feet from the wall and the trash can and Barbara was standing over here in front of me."

Steele went on to add that Walters’ who was the creator of the show, plus a co-host and producer, began to "back up toward me and looked at me and got close and elbowed me, and it pushed me back into the wall and the trash can,"

Sage added, ''I was like 'What did this mmmm just do to me? This 140-year-old woman just tried to, like, tackle me! What is happening right now?"

She also went on to add that Whoopi and some of the people present there saw the incident, "Whoopi saw it, and she was like 'come here, "And she was great, and she pulled me aside in her little area, and she was like 'Don't you let her do it.'"

Steele told the host Kelly that she was shocked by Barbara's action, "Am I in a movie right now? A legend…one of the legends in this industry just tried to beat me up!" she told Kelly.

A rep for Walters has reacted to Sage's accusation and told The Hollywood Reporter, "This is impossible to believe and uncharacteristic of Barbara!"

The trailblazing American broadcast journalist, who paved the way for females in journalism, passed away on December 30th. She was 93 years old. Barbara was the first American female journalist to anchor the evening show. In her 5 decades-long career, Walters interviewed many renowned personalities, from big Hollywood stars to politicians and royals.

