To be very clear, Superman: Legacy will not be a young Superman movie. Director James Gunn cleared up a little confusion during his recent interaction with fans. Gunn has somewhere triggered this theory with his own statement. Earlier, Gunn wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter, ''In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill."

And, later replaced Henry Cavill (40), with David Corenswet, who is ten years younger than him. This also led some moviegoers to create some theories about the fourthcoming project.

On Threads, a fan asked Gunn, if his "young Superman movie" is set in the past, per THR. Gunn replied: "I was never making a ‘young Superman’ movie, just a Superman movie!"

Earlier, filmmaker James Gunn, who will be directing and writing the project, confirmed that this movie will not tell the origin story of the titular DC superhero. While responding to a fan query on X, earlier known as Twitter, he wrote, "I think we've seen his origin enough in film at this time!"

As per a logline, Superman: Legacy would follow the superhero reconciling "his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas".

After weeks of rumours about potential casting, in June, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were confirmed as the new Superman and Lois Lane. David Corenswet is only the fourth person to portray the Man of Steel on the big screen. Before his big break, Corenswet was part of shows like House of Cards, Elementary, Affairs of State, and Instinct. In 2019, he played the role of a protagonist in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician.

Meanwhile, Brosnahan is best known for essaying the lead role in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, which earned her an Emmy and a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025, with filming expected to begin early next year.

