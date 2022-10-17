Shilpa Shetty shares her experience watching 'Kantara': Had goosebumps during the climax

The wildfire of Hombale film's action thriller 'Kantara' is catching up with everyone. Be it fans, audiences, or celebrities. Everybody is talking about how stunned they were while watching 'Kantara'. From the Demigod to Rishab Shetty’s startling performance to the dances that offered the audience a total cultural fest, everything about the movie is worth applause.

After winning accolades from celebrities like Dhanush, Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and Anushka Shetty, Shilpa Shetty has also expressed her love for the film.

While taking to her social media, Shilpa shared her experience watching the film. Taking to her Instagram, Shilpa wrote, "Appreciation post for # Kantara. I watched the film in the theatre. OMG! What a narrative, emotion, vibe, and world! I had goosebumps during the climax 😅 .. The Power of Cinema transports the watcher into this world. My world has really taken me back to my roots.''

''Without any bias , this one’s a must-watch just for the sheer brilliance of storytelling, performances, heart, faith and direction.'' She added further.

''Whoa!! @rishabshetty77 @rishabshettyfilms , Hats off to your conviction and versatility. You have worn many hats in this project and added feathers to it too. Enjoy the success "🎉"

'Kantara' is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all my heart. The film is a sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is the perfect culmination of craft, culture, and technical brilliance on display.

It is a rare piece of Southern India that you have probably never seen or heard of. It is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation it receives online.