From 'KGF 2', '777 Charlie' to 'Kantara': Kannada films continues to rule 2022 box office

This year, we have seen the dominance of pan-Indian films across the country, which not only impressed the audience with their grand visuals but the content too. Earlier this year, Chapter Two of Yash's starrer 'KGF' has broken records worldwide and has become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. After Prashanth Neel's action film, the most recent film that is making news is Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara'. The Kannada film has been widely praised for its storyline and outstanding visuals.

As the story of 'human vs nature' becomes the new sensation among cinemagoers, here we look at other Kannada films that ruled 2022, so far, whether it is the heartwarming story of Charlie or Kichcha Sudeepa's visually stunning 'Vikrant Rona'.