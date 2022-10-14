From 'KGF 2', '777 Charlie' to 'Kantara': Kannada films continues to rule 2022 box office

Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 07:43 PM(IST)

This year, we have seen the dominance of pan-Indian films across the country, which not only impressed the audience with their grand visuals but the content too. Earlier this year, Chapter Two of Yash's starrer 'KGF' has broken records worldwide and has become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. After Prashanth Neel's action film, the most recent film that is making news is Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara'. The Kannada film has been widely praised for its storyline and outstanding visuals.

As the story of 'human vs nature' becomes the new sensation among cinemagoers, here we look at other Kannada films that ruled 2022, so far, whether it is the heartwarming story of Charlie or Kichcha Sudeepa's visually stunning 'Vikrant Rona'.

 

KGF Chapter 2

The highest-grossing film of the year-'KGF 2'.

Shattering all the box office records, the Yash starrer emerged as a winner. The movie raked in the moolah at the domestic box office.

Not only in India, but the movie also raked in great numbers at the international box office as well.

The movie has now become the fourth highest-grossing Indian movie. The action drama has so far collected over Rs 1,200–1,250 crore globally and has become the highest-grossing Kannada film and the second-highest-grossing film in India.

777 Charlie

Director Rakshit Shetty's '777 Charlie' is not a regular film with action, romance and drama: It's a feeling - an emotional, heartwarming journey of a man and his dog named Charlie. 

The film starring Kannada star Rakshit Shetty was full of emotions. The film did great business as it become the fifth highest-grossing Kannada film at the time of release. 

Made on a small budget of Rs 20 crore, the film has collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. 

Streaming on: Zee5

 

Vikrant Rona

Kiccha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' is just another pan-India Kannada film that has impressed the audience. The thriller did not garner good reviews from critics, but it became an audience favourite in no time and was praised for its outstanding visuals.

Made with a budget of Rs 95 crore, the film has raked in around Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Kantara

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' is a new gem from the Kannada film industry. The film, which was released in September, has garnered huge acclaim from the industry and its audience as well. 

After the mega-success in the Kannada language, makers have finally released the film for the mass audience with its pan-India release today. 

Talking about the film's box office run, the film has managed to collect over Rs 70 crore and is now inching closer to the coveted Rs 100 crore club. 

