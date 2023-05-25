She was simply the best! Tributes pour in for music icon Tina Turner

The death of Hollywood music icon Tina Turner has left everyone heartbroken. The legend breathed her last on Wednesday, May 24, in her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, after a prolonged illness. The legendary singer was 83 years old.

Dubbed the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll'', Tina began her career in 1957 with Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm. With the name Little Ann, she appeared on the first record, "Boxtop", in 1958. However, in 1960, she made her debut as Tina Turner with the duet single ''A Fool in Love''. And, since then, there has been no turning back for Tina and Ike and together they wrote songs like ''Proud Mary'', ''River Deep, and Mountain High'' among others. However, she stepped out of the abusive marriage, divorced Ike in the 1960s, and went on to embark on her career as a solo artist.

In her illustrious career, Tina sold over 100 million records worldwide and was one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.

Oprah Winfrey remembered her longtime friend with a throwback video of them. Sharing the clip showing both of them performing, Winfrey wrote, ''I had the chance to join Tina onstage during her “Wildest Dreams” tour and felt a glimpse of her enchanted world. I was so nervous that my knees were actually knocking together. Dancing onstage with her in Los Angeles was the most fun I ever remember having stepping out of my box. Tina lived out of the box and encouraged me and every woman to do the same.''

Sharing a photo of Turney, Barack Obama wrote, ''Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.''

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson said: "I loved Tina and her voice and energy – she was one of the greats. 'River Deep, Mountain High' will always be one of my favorite songs. And nothing beats her version of 'Proud Mary.' I loved her musical too. Love & Mercy."

Naomi Campbell commented on the Instagram post, ''REST in Peace & Power THE QUEEN , LEGEND, ICON . There will never be another . Cherish my times with you 😢😢💔🙏🏾''

Adrienne Warren, who played the role of Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, mourned the death of the legend and wrote in the caption, "Today we lost our Queen of Rock and Roll, an inspiration, an ICON. Today I lost a teacher and a mentor. Rest, my friend. I love you, Anna Mae Bullock. Thank you."

I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXO — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 24, 2023 × A Tennessee-born star -

Born in Brownsville, Tennessee, Anna Mae Bullock was the youngest daughter of Floyd Richard Bullock and his wife, Zelma Priscilla. Her childhood was not easy at all and got worse when her parents abandoned Tine and her sister. However, fighting all the odds and passing hurdles, Turner made an irreplaceable mark in the world and left a huge legacy behind her that will always be cherished by her fans.

