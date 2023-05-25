Miley Cyrus issues clarification for 'don't enjoy singing for fans' statement
Miley Cyrus' latest statement didn't go down too well with fans and critics as the "Flowers" singer clarified that she doesn't like sleeping in a moving bus and hence doesn't want to tour.
Miley Cyrus has issued a clarification after her earlier statement on not wanting to tour ever again as she felt “singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love”, has gone viral for all wrong reasons. The “Flowers” singer said she loves her fans and that she didn’t mean she didn’t enjoy singing for fans but just everything else that comes with being on tour – like being uprooted and changing in a moving bus.
In a note to fans, Miley Cyrus said, “For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love – without sacrificing my own essentials.”
She added that performing in front of an audience has been “some of the best days of my life,” and said her choice “has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans and everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road.” She also mentioned something about not wanting to “sleep on a moving bus,” before she signed off and said, “Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer Vacation.”
Miley Cyrus will not be touring for her latest full-length album Endless Summer Vacation. In an interview with British Vogue, Miley had said she doesn’t enjoy touring, “There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”
Miley Cyrus last performed during the Bangerz Tour in 2015. The tour lasted 78 shows and stopped at venues such as the O2 Arena in London and the Barclays Center in New York City.
