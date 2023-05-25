Miley Cyrus issues clarification for 'don't enjoy singing for fans' statement

Miley Cyrus has issued a clarification after her earlier statement on not wanting to tour ever again as she felt “singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love”, has gone viral for all wrong reasons. The “Flowers” singer said she loves her fans and that she didn’t mean she didn’t enjoy singing for fans but just everything else that comes with being on tour – like being uprooted and changing in a moving bus.

In a note to fans, Miley Cyrus said, “For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love – without sacrificing my own essentials.”

She added that performing in front of an audience has been “some of the best days of my life,” and said her choice “has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans and everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road.” She also mentioned something about not wanting to “sleep on a moving bus,” before she signed off and said, “Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer Vacation.”