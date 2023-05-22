Miley Cyrus doesn't want to go on tours, doesn't enjoy singing in front of thousands of people

If you are a Miley Cyrus fan and you haven’t already attended her concert, you will have to cut that out of your to-do list as the singer recently revealed that she doesn’t like to be a part of concerts and performing in front of large audiences. The “Flowers” singer has no intention of touring ever again, as she gets ready for the release of her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation.

In an interview for British Vogue’s latest cover story, Miley said she’s not sure if she can see herself doing tours anymore. “It’s been a minute. After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

She continued, “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) × Miley, however, enjoys performing for her friends and loved ones. She said she likes performing music in front of people she knows.

Miley is currently busy making music and is focused on staying happy. She is dedicating her life to her own happiness for now.

The singer went on a tour in 2014. Her The Bangerz tour in 2014 included shows across North America, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand and Australia. Since then, she has only gone on smaller tours, such as 2015’s Milky Milky Milk Tour, which only included eight performances, and 2022’s Attention Tour with only five shows, mostly at music festivals.

Miley Cyrus recently released a studio album titled Endless Summer Vacation. It released in March. The album is most famous for its song titled “Flowers” which was released ahead of the album’s debut. The song was an instant hit and became the singer’s first chart-topper in nearly a decade. The lyrics of the song apparently is a close-up of what went down between Miley and ex Liam Hemsworth.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.