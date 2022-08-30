'She-Hulk' actor Ginger Gonzaga used her own wardrobe to play Nikki Ramos on screen

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' actress Ginger Gonzaga, who plays the role of Jen Walters's BFF and paralegal Nikki Ramos, recently shared in an interview that her own clothes have ended up in the MCU because of her keen sense of fashion. Yes, you read it right! The actress uses her own clothes to play the Marvels character on the screen. Wondering why? Here's what she said!

To make Nikki’s fashion stand out in virtually every scene, Gonzaga and her costume designer Ann Foley decided to keep things true to the actress' style and fashion sense.

As per reports, Gonzaga sold her own clothes to the show's costume department as it worked well for the script and her character.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said, "I didn’t feel comfortable as Nikki unless she was wearing something a little defiant or something that she shouldn’t be wearing at work or something that’s a little too high fashion and really racks up her credit cards."

"Sometimes, they bought my personal clothes off me for Nikki. I lost a lot of wardrobe on this job, but they paid me for it," she added.

Also read: Michael Jackson had 19 fake IDs to buy drugs! Revelations from new documentary

Sharing how she bagged the role in 'She-Hulk', Gonzaga said, "I had worked with Kat Coiro before, so she put my name into the hat along with the casting directors [Sarah Finn, Jason B. Stamey]. So I got the audition, but for Marvel, you don’t know what you’re auditioning for. They use dummy sides, so you become like a detective trying to investigate."

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' is created by Jessica Gao and it marks the eighth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios.

Tatiana Maslany plays the role of Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk in the series. It also stars Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Tess Malis Kincaid, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Segarra, Mark Linn-Baker, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Benedict Wong, and Charlie Cox.