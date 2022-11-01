'Shark Tank India season 2' gets a new investor - more deets inside

After a long wait, 'Shark Tank India' fans can finally rejoice because the makers of the show are spilling some beans about their upcoming season. After witnessing the massive success of its season one, we have got our favourite sharks returning to the hot seats to crack some beneficial deals. With some old faces, fans will also get to see some new faces in its second edition.

According to reports, Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of Cardekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com) has joined the panel of sharks for the second season of the business reality hybrid show. From the first season, we will get to see Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal gracing the shark panel.

Instead of Rannvijay Singh, the show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua, who will try to add humour to the complex business discussions. More details about the show are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Once again, the show will help business aspirants chase their entrepreneurial dream. They will get to pitch their ideas to experienced investors and experts, who will then buy shares of their companies in exchange for an amount.

The first season of the show fired up India's business growth engine and changed the way India looked at entrepreneurship. So, the second season is expected to continue doing the same for young and budding entrepreneurs.

The episodes also impressed the memer community with sharks' one-liners and the 'Shark Tank India' memes became a viral sensation during its initial premiere. We saw several netizens using 'Shark Tank' memes to effectively communicate and make a point in their social and professional circles.

'Shark Tank India 2' is expected to stream on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV in December this year.