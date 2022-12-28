'Shark Tank India 2': Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal reveal what fans can expect in season 2

'Shark Tank India' season two is all set to premiere on January 2. The makers of the entrepreneurial show recently took to social media to announce that stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will be taking over hosting duties of the show in place of Ranvijay Singha. And sadly, Ashneer Grover, who triggered several memes with his one-liners in season one, is being replaced by Amit Jain, who is the CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com.

Meanwhile, two other sharks from the show, Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta recently opened up about what season two has in store for fans. "Season one’s impact can be seen in season two. The quality of entrepreneurs, pitches and businesses are very high," the CEO and founder of Lenskart said.

Peyush also added that entrepreneurs have become smarter and that the sharks have also become smarter. "The sharks have learnt too," prompted Aman Gupta, the CMO and Co-founder of boAt.

While only a portion of the pitch is shown on screen, it takes several hours to create one episode. "Since we have been through a round of investments ourselves and we know exactly what to look for and as a panel, we make sure each of us takes the right decision," said Aman, as reported by The Hindu. Peyush backed Aman and said, "Each shark has their own expertise in branding, marketing, finance, tech, e-commerce etc and with this, we complement each other."

Further, giving a sneak peek into what fans can expect from the new season of the show, Peyush said, "The size of the deals has increased, almost doubled," to which, Aman added that there are many agri-tech and health-tech businesses to watch out for.

In the first episode, we will get to see Hoovu Fresh, an average-scale floral business co-founded by female entrepreneurs Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi in Bengaluru, taking the centre stage in front of the sharks.

By the looks of the promo, it seems that they manage to impress the sharks with their innovative ideas to promote their traditional floral business at a faster pace.

They also held sharks' attention with their innovation of increasing the shelf life of flowers from two days to 15.

Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh will return as sharks on the show alongside Aman and Peyush.

'Shark Tank India 2' will premiere on January 2 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

