Shang-Chi 2 delayed? Simu Liu gives a major update on the sequel

Simu Liu is giving fans a major update on the sequel to Shang-Chi. In 2021, Simu made his debut in the MCU world by playing the role of Marvel's very first Asian superhero film, Shang Chi.

Simu, who will next be seen in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, recently shared disappointing news with the fans about the sequel, which is in development. The actor shared the news with his fans on the recently launched social media app Threads. Shang Chi 2 delayed The actor hosted a Ask Anything session on Wednesday, and during the session, one user asked him about the status of his hotly-anticipated sequel to the 2021 superhit movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

"Was told it would follow Avengers," Liu wrote before adding, per THR. "But that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control." However, the actor didn't reveal the specific reason behind the circumstances due to which the movie is getting delayed.

For the unversed, Disney has recently delayed a few movies like Avengers: Secret Wars to May 7, 2027, and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which has been delayed for a year. And many MCU projects like Thunderbolts and Blade have been affected by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

The first part of the movie was a blockbuster hit, grossing $432.2 million at the worldwide box office.



Shang-Chi was the first film in the MCU world to feature an Asian-led cast, including Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung. For part 2, Director Destin Daniel Cretton will return to direct and write the project.

