Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth released on bail by police in drugs case

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son and Shraddha Kapoor`s brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who is himself an actor and has worked in films like 'Haseena Parkar', 'Paltan', 'Hello Charlie, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship' and 'Chehre' among others, has now been released on station bail. He was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of drug consumption.

Siddhanth will have to appear before the Police as and when called, said Bheema Shankar Gulled, DCP East Bengaluru. Four others who were detained by Bengaluru Police have also been released on station bail.

For those uninitiated, Siddhanth was detained by Bengaluru Police during a raid at a rave party on Sunday night. He had reached the venue to play for the crowd as a DJ.

According to a report by ANI, Bengaluru City Police`s Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said, "Siddhanth Kapoor`s medical shows he had consumed drugs. We have already arrested him and are following the procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody."

"Last night we got info that a party is going on and they have consumed drugs. We raided and detained 35 people. We didn`t find any drugs on their person but found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We will investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it," added DCP Guled.

Samples of suspected individuals were sent for medical tests and Siddhanth`s sample was among the six samples that turned positive. However, it was unclear whether he consumed drugs at the hotel or before the party.

"Hotel has been given notice, we have asked specific questions, they will have to answer. Bengaluru city police have declared war on drugs and this was part of it. Earlier in the month, we had conducted a raid, where 34 had tested positive for drugs," added DCP Guled.

