Not possible, Shakti Kapoor reacts on Siddhanth's consuming drugs allegations

Actor and son of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, Siddhanth was detained in Bangalore, India and reports alleged that he did drugs at the party in a 5-star hotel. Now, hours after the news broke, his father Shakti reacted to the news.



He refused to accept the allegations and told ET times that: “I can say only one thing - it’s not possible”



In his other interview with HT, he said that his son is not arrested only detained. Talking about the same, Shakti says, “I’m in Mumbai and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained.”



Further, when asked what his son was doing in Bangalore, he said, “Yes, he is a DJ (disc jockey) and he plays at parties, and that’s what he was in Bengaluru for. I don’t know where are all these reports coming from.”



The actor was detained by Police for allegedly consuming illegal substances at a rave party on Sunday night.



At the party, six people including Siddhanth's medical tests for drugs were positive.



“He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs'', Bengaluru Police told ANI. "Siddhanth has tested positive for drugs, he has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station," said Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, Bengalore told ANI.



"Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor`s brother has been detained by police. As of now as his samples have come positive for drugs. He`s one among six people to have consumed drugs," police sources said.