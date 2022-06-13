Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth detained during raid at rave party, tests positive for drugs

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son and Shraddha Kapoor`s brother Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming illegal substances at a rave party on Sunday night.

Bengaluru City police`s Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled confirmed the news on Monday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, some police officials raided a private hotel on MG Road where Siddhanth was performing as a DJ.

On suspicion, samples of a few people were sent for medical tests and the actor's sample turned out to be positive among 6 others. However, it is unclear whether he had consumed drugs at the hotel or before the party.

"Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor`s brother has been detained by police. As of now as his samples have come positive for drugs. He`s one among six people to have consumed drugs," police sources said.

Also read: Rebel Wilson reacts to 'outing' controversy, Paper removes column & apologises

As of now, the 'Chehre' actor is in police custody.

In 2020, Shraddha was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau among several celebs in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case over alleged possession of drugs.

Also read: Netflix announces second season of global hit 'Squid Game', watch teaser

Siddhanth has featured in pivotal roles in films like 'Shootout At Wadala', 'Haseena Parkar' and 'Jazbaa'. He also gave a noteworthy performance in the crime-thriller web series 'Bhaukaal'.