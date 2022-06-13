Rebel Wilson reacts to 'outing' controversy, Paper removes column & apologises

The 'Senior Year' actress Rebel Wilson broke her silence on the whole 'outing' controversy on Sunday in a Twitter post. And, while replying to a netizen who bashed the Australian newspaper for giving two days' notice to the actress to come out as queer, the 42-year-old said that she is trying to handle the difficult situation with grace.

"It was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace," the actress tweeted.

The 'outing' controversy started a day after the star shared news of her relationship with her girlfriend Ramona Arguma on social media. As the Sydney Morning Herald published an opinion piece by journalist Andrew Hornery that stated that they gave Wilson a two-day deadline to come out as queer, the publication met with a fierce backlash online.

As the outrage on social media against the publication grew, an apology was issued by the Herald.

After complaining on Saturday about being gazumped on the actress' queer story, Hornery wrote a new column on Monday to apologise for his reaction and comments. The Herald removed Saturday’s column and replaced it with the new one.

In the new column, Hornery wrote that as a gay man he understands and is aware of the pain of discrimination and regrets that “Rebel has found this hard”. He said that he thought the actress would be happy to discuss her new love, but they "mishandled steps" in their approach.

On Friday morning, Wilson had posted on Instagram, with the hashtag #loveislove, that she thought she was “searching for a Disney prince”.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," she wrote in her Friday's Instagram post.