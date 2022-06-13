Country singer Toby Keith reveals he has stomach cancer

Country music singer Toby Keith on Sunday said he has been battling stomach cancer for the past six months and needs time to "breathe, recover and relax."

Keith, 60, announced the diagnosis on Twitter, and at least one of his upcoming concerts - at the Ohio State Fair in July - has been canceled.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith said in his tweet. "I`ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

Keith`s website lists a number of concerts scheduled in the weeks ahead. At least one has been canceled, a July 28 event at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus.

"Our hearts go out to Toby as he courageously battles cancer," said a tweet from the fair`s official Twitter handle announcing the cancellation. It said all tickets would be automatically refunded.