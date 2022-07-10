Shah Rukh Khan will not appear on ‘Koffee with Karan 7’, reveals host Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar is back with his popular celebrity chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ and fans are super excited to see some beans getting spilled and revelations coming to light. The makers of the show dropped the first episode of the chat show on July 7. It features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

In the coming episodes, you could see Aamir Khan sitting on KJo's couch, however, Shah Rukh Khan, who is a regular on the chat show, will not grace the ongoing season. The filmmaker revealed why SRK will not be coming to the show in a recent interview.

In a candid conversation, Karan Johar revealed that Aamir Khan will appear on the chat show but SRK is going to give it a miss this year. Revealing the reason behind the same, KJo told a news portal that King Khan is avoiding media interaction till 'Pathan' releases in theatres.

The director-producer also added that it's best for Shah Rukh Khan to stay away from the limelight for the time being so that he can bring a ‘tsunami at the box office’ when his films get a theatrical release.

“Shah Rukh, I think should really only explode at the time of Pathaan. So I know he is not doing much, not facing any media right now and that’s the best decision for him because when Pathaan does come, it’s going to be a tsunami at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan has kept people waiting and the more they wait, the more they will really give back in terms of love, to I believe the biggest star of our country,” Karan Johar told Bollywood Hungama.

Directed by Siddharth Malhotra, 'Pathan' stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside SRK.

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and several others will grace the couch in the upcoming episodes.

