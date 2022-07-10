Miles Teller has the best reaction to his granny campaigning for him to be the next James Bond

Last week, actor Miles Teller’s grandmother shared an adorable tweet to pitch her grandson for the role of James Bond as Daniel Craig has retired. In no time, the post went viral and netizens gushed over the granny's sweet move.

“They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies,” Leona Flowers tweeted last Wednesday while adding, “I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for- talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool. He can be that guy!! Wouldn’t he be great?”

Now, the actor has reacted to her grandmother's sweet campaign for him. While speaking to ET's Kevin Frazier, the 35-year-old actor has revealed that he'd love to play 007 if given the chance. "Yeah. I mean, yeah perfect," he said of potentially making the super-spy his next role. "I think we're actors, you know, so maybe you can mix it up a little bit," he added.

After Teller's grandmother's tweet went viral, some people questioned whether or not Teller could pull off a British accent. Responding to the netizens, Flowers wrote, "He studied acting which includes accents. He’d be great."

"I think our English friends would welcome him as 007," she added in a follow-up tweet. "The folks in London loved him when he was just there with the premiere of Top Gun Maverick. He even charmed William & Kate."

On the work front, Teller was last seen in 'Spiderhead', directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film stars Chris Hemsworth and Jurnee Smollett alongside Teller. The film premiered in Sydney on June 11, 2022, and was released on Netflix on June 17, 2022.