Shah Rukh Khan to play a scientist in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra': Reports

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly play a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra'. According to media reports the superstar will be seen essaying the role of a scientist in upcoming science fictio­­­­­­­­­­­n.

Speaking to a daily, a source close to the film said, “The movie is been designed in such a way that every character played a key role in the narrative. Ranbir who is in the quest to find the Brahmastra will meet each of them at different times."

In the movie, Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist.

“Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh and Dimple Kapadia are all aids to Ranbir’s character at specific points in the plot and push the story ahead. All of them have clues leading Ranbir to the Brahmastra, in fact, The film opens with Shah Rukh’s sequence. It’s a long scene and shot it over ten days at Film City earlier this year.” the source further added.

Ayan Mukerji directorial has been in the making for a long time. Its release date too has been delayed due to post-production work but the supernatural film is finally releasing on December 4, 2020. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

SRK was last seen in 2018 film 'Zero' and now his fans are eagerly waiting for his next project.