Shah Rukh Khan says he owns TV sets worth Rs 30-40 lakhs, Twitter has a mixed response     

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed that he owns television sets at his home worth Rs 30-40 lakh (approximately 38,000 -51, 000 USD) at his palatial home in Mumbai.



Khan was in New Delhi to promote the brand LG's new range of smart TVs. The actor, while interacting with the audience stated that he owned TV sets of the brand much before he became a brand ambassador for them.



"I have one TV in the bedroom, I have one in the living room, I have another one in my little son AbRam's room, I have one in Aryan's room, I have one in my daughter's room. Recently, some other redundant make of television got spoilt in the gym, I only wait for the days when the old televisions get busted so I can quickly go and buy an LG," said Shah Rukh Khan.



"The cost of each television is about a lakh, lakh-and-a-half. By that calculation, I've spent about ₹ 30-40 lakh on televisions. I did not get them free."



The video of the actor from the event was shared by a fan on Twitter which left some of his fans feeling rather 'poor'.



Check out some of the hilarious reactions that Khan's fans posted.



Yesterday Shah Rukh Khan revealed that televisions in his house are worth 30-40 lakhs. Not just by name, he's actually living the life King size 🔥♥️.

Srk tv costs >> dhakad life time collection 😂 #ShahRukhKhan ♥️ — November Born (@Kanikhere) May 25, 2022 ×

Im so glad that I have an LG tv which we had bought in Nov 2016 - the month of his Bday.... It costed around 1.2 lakhs. 🤩🤩🤩 I think it can be one of those 12 that The King has ..... — SRKIAN 555 (@iamSrj16) May 25, 2022 ×

Don’t feel poor, the good and bad news are the same whatever the TV is or cost! — Imadreamer 🤍🕊🤍 (@WiseCesca) May 25, 2022 ×

Khan also stated that he was only allowed to deal with all things related to tech inside his Mumbai home, Mannat and was not allowed to change anything of the interiors. Mannat, situated in Mumbai's bandstand area has become of the tourist attractions for scores of fans.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in YRF's 'Pathaan' which will be his first screen outing as an actor after 'Zero' which released in 2018. The film also co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.