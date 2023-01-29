Shah Rukh Khan calls Salman Khan GOAT during Ask SRK session

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan' has gotten a roaring response from the audience. In just three days, the film, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. And as a thank you to all his fans, Khan held an Ask Me session.



While interacting with all his Twitter fans, Khan also addressed the cameo of superstar Salman Khan in the film. In response to multiple tweets, SRK not only praised his close friend Salman but also dubbed him as "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time).

"Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai..bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. #Pathaan," SRK said reacting to a tweet.

Another user wrote that 'Pathaan' will never be able to compete with Salman's box office. Reacting to the comment, Shah Rukh smartly wrote: "Salman bhai is... woh kya kehte hain aaj kal... Young Log...Haan...GOAT (greatest of all time) Pathaan."



Siddharth Anand's film, which was released on the screen on January 25, has gotten a thunderous response from the audience. In just two days of its release, the film has surpassed 'KGF 2' and 'Baahubali 2' as the fastest film to enter the Rs. 200 crore club.

