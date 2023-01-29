'RRR' completes 100 days in Japan theatres, SS Rajamouli pens a thank you note
'RRR', which was released in Japan on October 21, became the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan. Marking the big milestone, Rajamouli penned a thank-you note to all the fans who helped in achieving the historic mark.
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has become a global sensation. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, which was released last March, is still making money at the box office. Rajamouli's film has completed a glorious 100 days at the Japanese box office.
The action film, which was released in Japan on October 21, became the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan. Marking the big milestone, Rajamouli penned a thank-you note to all the fans who helped in achieving the historic mark.
Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli wrote: "Back in those days, a film running for 100 days, 175 days, etc. was a big thing. The business structure changed over time... Gone are those fond memories... But the Japanese fans are making us relive the joy. I love you, Japan... Arigato Gozaimasu, "#RRRinJapan #RRRMovie"
Back in those days, a film running for 100days, 175 days etc was a big thing. The business structure changed over time...Gone are those fond memories...— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 28, 2023
But the Japanese fans are making us relive the joy ❤️❤️
Love you Japan... Arigato Gozaimasu...🙏🏽🙏🏽 #RRRinJapan #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/bLVeSstyIa
The film surpassed Rajinikanth’s 1995 film 'Muthu,' which was the highest-grossing Indian film of all time with a box office collection of JPY 400 million (approximately 23.5 crores).
The Golden Globe-nominated film has grossed 410 million yen at the Japanese box office.
Meanwhile, the movie has garnered immense love from the international audience, and many prominent personalities, filmmakers, and directors have praised the movie. And, recently the film has made history as the first Telugu film to get a Best Song nomination for its song 'Naatu Naatu'.
The film has bagged two awards at the Critics' Choice Awards and one at the LA Critics' Awards.