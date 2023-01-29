'RRR' completes 100 days in Japan theatres, SS Rajamouli pens a thank you note

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has become a global sensation. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, which was released last March, is still making money at the box office. Rajamouli's film has completed a glorious 100 days at the Japanese box office.



The action film, which was released in Japan on October 21, became the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan. Marking the big milestone, Rajamouli penned a thank-you note to all the fans who helped in achieving the historic mark.



Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli wrote: "Back in those days, a film running for 100 days, 175 days, etc. was a big thing. The business structure changed over time... Gone are those fond memories... But the Japanese fans are making us relive the joy. I love you, Japan... Arigato Gozaimasu, "#RRRinJapan #RRRMovie"