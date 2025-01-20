Coldplay made day 2 of their concert even more enthralling when lead singer Chris Martin gave a shoutout to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On Sunday (Jan 18), Martin and his band returned to DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, performing their superhit tracks and getting the entire audience grooving. However, the highlight of the night came when he made a special mention about Khan.

Chris Martin calls him a 'Shah Rukh Khan' fan

During their performance in Mumbai on Sunday, Coldplay's frontman Chris suddenly gave a surprise shout-out to the actor, saying, “Shah Rukh Khan forever.” To this, the concertgoers cheered loudly.

This particular clip has gone viral across the internet and also caught Khan's attention.

Sharing the clip on his social media handle, Khan hailed Martin and his entire band.

Sharing the clip, Khan wrote, ''Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special….like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, @coldplay !!!''

Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special….like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, @coldplay !!! pic.twitter.com/6R6Dg8TeXe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 20, 2025

SRK's daughter and actress Suhana Khan was one of the thousands of attendees at the Sunday night concert. She attended the event with her younger brother AbRam, and Navya Naveli Nanda, among other friends.

Sharing a bunch of photos from the concert night, she wrote, "Take me back to the start 🥹"

The Archies actor also shared the viral video of Martin, when he called him a SRK fan.

For the concert night, Suhana was dressed in a stylish and casual chic outfit comprising of a Prada crop top paired with blue high-waist jeans. She kept her hair open and accessorised her look with golden earrings.

This is not the first time Martin has expressed his fondness for the actor. In 2019, he shared a post on X mentioning movies and songs he liked, ending with "Shah Rukh Khan forever."