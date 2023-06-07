Sex and The City stars celebrate 25 years of their hit show

Sex and The City , which stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the hit show that is a cult in its genre. Sex and The City first introduced four friends and got people hooked to their stories in 1998. The first episode of the show premiered on June 6, 1998 and since then, it has enjoyed several seasons, two films and two spinoffs.

Sex and The City now has a spinoff running at the moment, titled And Just Like That. In the new show, Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda can be seen taking on life in their 50s.

Celebrating 25 years of Sex and The City, Cynthia Nixon shared a throwback picture as she wrote, “How it started, how it’s going for Miranda Hobbes.” She added, “I cannot believe Sex and the City premiered 25 years ago today. Before the show I never thought anything as big and wonderful as this could happen to me. And now I can’t imagine my life without it! I know it holds a special place in so many of your hearts too, so thank you for watching.”

Kristin Davis posted a video with clips from the original show on her Instagram. She wrote, “It is impossible to believe it has been 25 years! I consider myself the luckiest person in the world to be a part of this story that connects so many of us together. It has and continues to be a JOY! Thank you to all of you who have come along for the ride. We love you.”

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a photo of Carrie’s iconic gold necklace, with the caption, “It’s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold.”

Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall, the fourth member of the girl gang will also make a brief appearance on the show. She will be seen reprising her role as Samantha Jones in a brief appearance in And Just Like That’s second season. Previously, she had declined the opportunity to return to the show amid a showdown with makers and Sarah Jessica Parker.