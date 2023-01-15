'Selfiee' first look out! It's Akshay Kumar vs Emraan Hashmi

The first look at Akshay Kumar and Emran Hashmi's most-awaited drama, 'Selfiee,' is here. This is the first time Akshay and Emran will share the screen. The Dharma Productions-backed film will hit theatres on February 24.



On Sunday, the makers released the first motion poster of the film, featuring Akshay and Emran in the lead roles. The poster starts by showing Akshay's big poster, and then it shows Emran, who is playing the cop in the film.

Akshay shared the poster with the caption, "Find out what happens when a fan turns against his idol. See #Selfiee in theatres on February 24th."

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Diana Penty and Nushrrat Bharuccha. For the uninitiated, the movie is a remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama 'Driving Licence,' which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.



The film will follow the story of a superstar and his fan, who has now turned against his idol. More details about the plot have been kept under wraps, but the fan vs. hero storyline is one we have seen before, first in Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Fan' and most recently in Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'An Action Hero.'