Selena Gomez lied about being unaffected by body shamers; says, 'I'd cry my eyes out'

Even though most celebrities put up a brave front, they do get affected by trolls and body shaming! Selena Gomez recently confessed to a lie and revealed that she cried her eyes out in her room when she got trolled for gaining weight. She revealed that she pretended to not be affected by the mean comments and that she thinks it's unfair to shame someone for how they look or who they love.

"I lied. I would go online and I would post a picture and I would say, 'It doesn’t matter. I'm not accepting what you’re saying,'" the actress said on Apple TV+ docuseries Dear…, which was released on Thursday.

"I was posting these things saying it doesn’t bother me because I didn't want it to bother other people who are experiencing the same thing," Gomez continued, adding, "Getting shamed for what they look like, who they are, who they love, I just think it's so unfair."

The 30-year-old thinks nobody deserves this kind of treatment. And, while talking about her lupus diagnosis, she added that people "couldn't wait" to find a reason to bring her down.

The Rare Beauty founder was recently trolled for her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes. The Disney Channel alum, who rocked a strapless Valentino gown, was accompanied by her 9-year-old sister, Gracie, at the event.

Responding to the trolls, the singer said in an Instagram live session, "I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays. But we don't care," before bursting into laughter.

Last month, Gomez explained that her weight keeps fluctuating because of her lupus medication. And, she encourages people to not be ashamed of anything as no one knows their full story.

From Emmy-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, Dear... season 2 starred Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Jane Fonda, Laird Hamilton, André Leon Talley, Sandra Oh, Billy Porter and Malala Yousafzai.

Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland and Big Bird appeared in season one of the docuseries.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE