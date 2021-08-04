Selena Gomez and fans call out series 'The Good Fight' for making a joke on the singer's kidney transplant

A recent episode of 'The Good Fight' has not gone down well with pop star Selena Gomez or her fans. The episode referenced Selena's health battle which many felt was in bad taste.



In season five, episode four, a comedy streaming executive Del (Wayne Brady) asks Liz (Audra McDonald) to conduct a sensitivity read on one of his comedians. This leads to a conversation on comedy and cancels culture. During a discussion between Marissa (Sarah Steele), Jay (Nyambi Nyambi), and Jim (Ifadansi Rashad), Jay says it feels like you now "need a permission slip to tell a joke." So, Jim prints some joke permits. Jay then wonders if there are any topics that are off-limits."Um, necrophilia?" Jim replies. "No, that could be funny," Marissa responds. "Autism," Jay says. "Selena Gomez`s kidney transplant," Jim states.



After watching the episode, several of Selena`s fans began tweeting 'Respect Selena Gomez.'



"When will people stop doing this!! RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ," one follower tweeted. Another wrote, "So we`re using Selena`s kidney transplant as a trend? Multiple times has this happened in media, it needs to stop. #RespectSelenaGomez."

That stupid tv show hasn’t said nothing yet! Truly unprofessional of them



selena's transplant isn't something to joke about, she and francia deserve better



Gomez herself took to Twitter to discuss the scene. “I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air.”

This isn't the first time that Gomez' health has been discussed on a TV show. Last November, the `Saved by the Bell` reboot came under fire for scenes showing students gossiping over who donated the kidney and graffiti that read 'Does Selena Gomez Even Have A Kidney.'



Francia Raisa, who donated one of her kidneys to Selena, also spoke out about the episode. After receiving backlash, Peacock, UTV, and executive producers issued an apology and the scenes were removed.



The singer underwent kidney transplant in 2017.