Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi announces break from tours after struggling to perform at Glastonbury

As Lewis Capaldi struggled to finish his set during the weekend at Glastonbury festival, fans in the crowd started singing for him, pushing the star to resume and not feel sad about his Tourette's syndrome. It was an emotional sight to witness! This Saturday, he returned to the stage after a three-week mental health break. The 26-year-old had cancelled all work commitments earlier this month to "rest and recover" ahead of the much-anticipated music festival.

During his Glastonbury set, Lewis admitted that he is scared to perform amid his mental health struggles, and confirmed that he would be taking another break after the show. Today, he shared an official statement to announce the break.

Calling it the "most difficult decision" of his life, Capaldi revealed that he is going on a break again and stated that his performance on the Pyramid Stage made it obvious that he needs to spend much more time getting his mental and physical health in order, just so he can keep doing the things he loves in the long run.

He also apologised to his fans who bought tickets for his shows planned later this year, which included gigs and festival appearances in Australia, Asia and Europe.

Read the full statement here: Hello everyone

First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when

I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean

the world.

The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn’t make it any

easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a

break from touring for the foreseeable future.

I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3

weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust

to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I

need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in

order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

I know I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when

others can’t and I'd like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical

professionals and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way

through the good times and even more so during this past year when I've

needed it more than ever.

I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show

before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the

standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed

of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon

as I possibly can. W®

All my love, always, Lewis x hi x pic.twitter.com/qK8zxTD5IS — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) June 27, 2023 Capaldi spoke about his struggles with Tourette's in the Netflix documentary, Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now. This intimate, all-access documentary chronicles Capaldi's journey from a scrappy teen with a viral performance to a Grammy-nominated pop star.

