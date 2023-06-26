Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp is the happiest soul as he attends his first Pride parade| Photos

Actor Noah Schnapp, who is best known for his role as Will Byers in Stranger Things, took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos from his first Pride Month celebration since coming out as gay in January 2023.

Simply captioning the post, "First pride," he shared the happy and emotional moment with his 26.5 million followers.

As can be seen in the now-viral pictures, he donned white trousers with a shirt that said, "Straight outta the closet". He is also wearing rainbow headbands and hand bands, which is a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride and social movements.

Check out the post below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Schnapp (@noahschnapp) Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Noah I’m so so proud of you honestly I couldn’t be more proud of the man you’ve become! Those mean comments don’t mean anything you don’t have to take them seriously! Look at the wonderful and kind comments of your fans! We love you Noah we do!!! You’re our fav human ever and we’re so proud of you, of the way you feel confident about your sexuality and we love it !!! Happy pride Noah I love you forever." Another comment read, "Proud of you Noah!" And, a third user said, "I love you, Noah!! You look happy as ever."

While many praised the actor for proudly celebrating his first Pride month, a few trolls left homophobic comments on the post. But Noah's fans came forward to support him and respond to the nasty remarks from his side.

On January 5, Noah announced to the world that he is gay via a TikTok video. In the video, he said, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know'." The actor also said that he had more in common with his Stranger Things character than he thought. Check out his coming-out video below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosas Raras/StrangerThings Fan (@jo_car_eleven011) June is observed as Pride Month across the world. To mark the occasion, people celebrate with parades and protests, organising festivals and community gatherings.

