/Schiaparelli's Beating-Heart Dress! Designer Daniel Roseberry gives close-up look at the outfit created for Autumn 2025 Couture collection

'For me, dress designing is not a profession but an art, ' quoted by legendary Italian Fashion Designer Elsa Schiaparelli. The renowned designer in the 20th-century fashion with inventive imagination and revolutionary vision on sportswear, Haute Couture, art, fragrance, and ordinary elements turned into elaborate creations. At Schiaparelli’s Autumn 2025 Couture Show in Paris, designer Daniel Roseberry showcased his collection in which one outfit has grabbed the attention, and that is an exposed, beating heart attached to a dress. The designer has himself shared a close-up and behind-the-scenes on social media.

Daniel Roseberry's beating heart dress close-up look

The designer took to their official Instagram handle and shared a video in which a dress of crimson satin stood out like a spot of blood, encrusted with red rhinestones. The heart mechanically contracts and pulsates like a human heart. Along with the video, the caption read, "The beating heart of Haute Couture".

As per reports, the dress is Schiaparelli's foundation of surrealism and paid homage to Salvador Dali's 1953 The Royal Heart, a ruby-encrusted heart that beats within the confines of a gold heart. In addition, the model's head is on backwards.

Social media was in awe of such art and creativity with such a close-up glimpse and took to the comment section to give their opinion. One user wrote, "This is amazing, but also disturbing! I don't know why". Another user wrote, "Now, I want him to make a dress where the heart is in the anatomically correct place on the front of the body while it pumps! So fabulous! So chic!". Another user wrote, "Daniel, you thrill me", wrote the third user.

All about Daniel Roseberry

American designer Daniel Roseberry, born in Texas, attended Trinity Christian Academy in Addison. At the age of 19, he moved to New York to study at the Fashion Institute of Technology. In 2008, he dropped out of FIT to work for the fashion brand Thom Browne for 10 years.