/What are Labubu dolls and why is the scary looking toy going viral?

Published: Jul 04, 2025, 14:01 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 19:08 IST
Labubu, a quirky plush toy with elf-like ears and a toothy grin, has taken the world by storm, becoming a fashion accessory, collector’s item, and online phenomenon. Here’s a complete guide to the craze:
Origin and Design
Labubu was created by Hong Kong-Belgian artist Kasing Lung as part of his graphic-novel series The Monsters in 2015. The toy features a round, furry body, wide eyes, pointed ears, and exactly nine sharp teeth, giving it a mischievous yet cuddly look.
Pop Mart Partnership & Blind Boxes
In 2019, Pop Mart, a Chinese collectibles company, began producing Labubu figures in “blind-box” format. Collectors buy sealed boxes without knowing which version they’ll get. Rare “secret” editions are randomly inserted into each series.
Global Celeb Endorsement & Viral Status
In early 2024, BLACKPINK’s Lisa was photographed with Labubu on her bag, catapulting the toy into global fame. Soon after, stars like Rihanna, Madonna, and David Beckham appeared sporting theirs, fuelling a rush in stores worldwide.
Frenzied Demand and Store Crowds
From Bangkok to Austin, stores selling Labubu have faced chaotic crowds and occasional scuffles. Pop Mart has even halted in‑store sales in the UK to prevent chaos, though stock is still available online.
Collectible Mania & Record Prices
Labubu come in a range of sizes from keyring charms to giant 31-inch figures. Collectors have paid eye-watering sums, one 4‑foot mint-green figure sold for $170,000 in Beijing.
Rise of Knockoffs
The enormous demand has spurred fake versions known as “Lafufu.” Real dolls can be authenticated by their nine teeth, matte packaging with QR codes, and a UV stamp on the foot. Official outlets and platforms like StockX are recommended to avoid counterfeits.
Cultural Impact and Adaptations
Labubu is now more than a toy, it’s a fashion accessory and pop‑culture icon. Fans customise outfits, discuss variants in online groups, and gifted one was even given by tennis player Zheng Qinwen to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon.
Final Takeaway
Labubu’s success blends nostalgic design, blind-box surprise, celebrity endorsement, and social media buzz. Whether you’re a casual fan, serious collector, or designer, it pays to know how to spot the real thing and where to get it.