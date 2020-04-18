Scarlett Johansson was the reason behind Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds feud

Hugh Jackman recently revealed that his feud with Ryan Reynolds started because of his friend, and Rayn's ex-wife actress Scarlett Johansson.



As it all started in the sets of 2009 movie 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine', in which he and Reynolds both were starred in.

Jackman said during an interview with a news agency, "How did it start? It's gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don't even know why or how it started!"



The actor explained how it all started, in the set of the movie, when he started teasing Reynolds about his marriage to Scarlett.



“I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behaviour here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted,” Jackman said.



Their feud has been ongoing over the years, largely through their social media post.



In 2015, Jackman posted a video of Reynolds, in his 'Deadpool' makeup, impersonating him with an Australian accent and encouraging fans to vote for him to be named People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Reynolds trolled Jackman in a video celebrating Australia Day in 2016. In the video, he dressed as Deadpool.

Reynolds also found a way to troll Jackman by wearing a mask of the actor's face in 'Deadpool', which was released in February 2016.

As Jackman celebrated his 24th anniversary with longtime wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, ''Hang in there'', Reynolds jokingly commented.



Reynolds and Johansson wed in 2008 and ended their relationship two years later.