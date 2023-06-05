Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer out! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film looks entertaining

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are here to spread the magic of love. After teasing the audience with posters and BTS clips, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of their upcoming musical love saga Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The trailer starts with a picturesque view of the mountains, showing Satyaprem, played by Kartik, and Katha, played by Kiara. However, the frame shifts to reality and takes us into the chaotic world of Satyaprem. He comes from a Gujarati family, and the one thing he's currently dreaming of is his marriage. Soon, we are introduced to Katha, who has her own secrets. Soon they get married, and things don't turn out as Satyaprem expected them to.

The almost two-minute trailer is visually stunning with blingy outfits, huge sets and peppy songs. The trailer gives us the impression that the movie is going to be full of drama. The movie also stars Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, Shikha Talsania, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, and Siddharth Randheria.

Kiara and Kartik's second collaboration



The film, which is a musical love story, reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani for the second time after their blockbuster horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With ₹266.88 crore (US$33 million) earnings, the movie was among the highest-grossing movies of 2022.

More about the movie

The movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and also marks a massive collaboration between Nadiadwala’s NGE, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora’s Namah Pictures.

The movie will be released in theatres on June 29.

