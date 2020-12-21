'Saturday Night Live': Alex Moffat takes over Joe Biden's role after Jim Carrey's exit

Hours after Jim Carrey stepped down from his role of Joe Biden, Alex Moffat made his debut as President-elect on 'Saturday Night Live.'



After hours of speculation, Alex made his entry onto the 'SNL' stage for the last show of 2020. Moffat took on the politician, alongside Beck Bennett as Vice President Mike Pence, Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani, Kenan Thompson as Dr Ben Carson and Maya Rudolph as Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.



During the show, Alex hit the stage sporting a boot on his leg, like Joe who recently fractured his ankle.

He then joked that he is the fifth actor to play Biden in less than 15 months.''I'm like Colonel Sanders Alex as Biden said. ''Every time you see me I’m a different guy. There’s a good chance this time next year imma be Mario Lopez.''



Carrey announced on Twitter on Saturday that he would not play Biden on SNL again. He had started portraying the role on the season 46 premiere in October.

Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens! — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2020

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty," Carrey wrote. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s--t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"