Jim Carrey says good bye to his role of Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live'

Jim Carry is done playing Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live.



The comedian announced that he is officially stepping down from his role of President-elect Biden. Carrey was the third person to play Biden on SNL in 2020.



By taking to his Twitter account, he announced that he had reached the end of his 'term' playing the former Vice President.

''Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty,'' the 58-year-old said.

''I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s**t,' he added. 'But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!''. He appeared in the first six episodes of the SNL season as the presidential candidate.



SNL responded in a tweet, "Thank you to Jim Carrey for showing up when it mattered."



NBC has not announced a replacement of Jim to play Biden on future episodes. The role has previously been played by Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson, and John Mulaney.